Live
- Aspirants continue stir in Prayagraj against UPPSC’s staggered exam plan
- AI-Powered Legal Research to Enhance Compliance
- Rohit, Virat have left Indian cricket in safe hands: Kaif reacts after strong show from youngsters
- Derogatory remarks case: Madras HC denies anticipatory bail to actor Kasthuri
- Arvind Kejriwal Visits Tirumala Offers Prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy
- BJP, JD-S trying to bring down Cong govt; we will not let it happen: K’taka Home Minister
- How to Get the iPhone 15 at Rs 27,960 Off - Step-by-Step Guide to Availing the Discount
- India’s IT-flexi staffing industry to see steady 7 pc annual growth till FY26
- Shiv Sena slams MVA for 'defaming' central agencies over Uddhav Thackeray's luggage check
- Anthony Gordon rejects ditching England call for Nations League matches
Just In
India’s IT-flexi staffing industry to see steady 7 pc annual growth till FY26
The $4.9 billion India’s IT-flexi staffing industry is poised for a steady 7 per cent annual growth through FY 2024-FY 2026, according to a report on Thursday.
New Delhi: The $4.9 billion India’s IT-flexi staffing industry is poised for a steady 7 per cent annual growth through FY 2024-FY 2026, according to a report on Thursday.
The Indian IT-flexi staffing market currently has a workforce of 597,000. Global capability centres (GCCs) demonstrate a higher penetration rate in IT-flexi staffing (8.2 per cent) compared to traditional IT-ITeS firms.
IT/ITeS and GCC collectively hold half of the market share employing 49 per cent of the total IT Flexi Staffing Workforce,” according to the report by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF).
“The regional expansion and growing penetration of flexi staffing models underscore India’s role as a leader in the South Asia Pacific staffing market,” said Lohit Bhatia, President of ISF.
India’s continued growth as a hub for flexible staffing is essential to meeting the competitive demands of the digital economy.
The IT flexi staffing industry focuses on supplying temporary or contract IT professionals to client organizations flexibly. According to the report, emerging cities like Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Kochi and Nagpur are becoming key hubs.
The report indicated that 38 per cent of organisations regard the ease of doing business and the availability of talent as critical factors for success.
Additionally, it asserted that India is the second-largest player in the South Asia-Pacific (APAC) region within the rapidly expanding APAC IT staffing market.
States with a strong IT infrastructure and inclusive policies see higher female participation in the workforce.
“Conversely, male dominance persists in states with traditionally male-dominated sectors such as manufacturing and engineering. The IT female labour workforce participation rate is averaging at 37 per cent,” said Suchita Dutta, Executive Director of ISF.