India’s rice exports jump 19.4 pc after curbs lifted

India’s rice exports rose sharply by 19.4 per cent last year to reach the second-highest level on record, after the government lifted all export curbs.

The removal of restrictions made Indian rice more competitive in global markets and helped the country strengthen its position as the world’s largest exporter of the staple grain, as per reports.

The strong return of Indian rice to international markets led to a steady flow of supplies, which in turn reduced exports from rival producers such as Thailand and Vietnam.

This surge in availability pushed rice prices in Asia to their lowest levels in nearly a decade.

Lower prices have brought relief to poorer consumers, especially in Africa and other importing regions that depend heavily on affordable rice supplies.

India’s growing role in the global rice trade is also reflected in its push towards value-added and nutrition-focused exports.

In a recent example, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the export of 20 metric tonnes of fortified rice from Chhattisgarh to Papua New Guinea.

The consignment marked another step in India’s efforts to diversify its agricultural exports and expand its footprint in overseas markets.

Fortified rice is produced by blending rice flour with essential micronutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12.

This blend is processed to resemble regular rice grains and then mixed with ordinary rice to improve its nutritional value.

Officials said such exports highlight India’s technological capabilities in food fortification and its contribution to global food and nutritional security.

Chhattisgarh has emerged as an important contributor to India’s rice exports, with consistent efforts to support farmers, millers and exporters.

The successful shipment to Papua New Guinea underlines the state’s growing role in nutrition-oriented food supplies and aligns with India’s broader ambition to be seen as a reliable supplier of safe, high-quality and value-added agricultural products.

APEDA officials said the authority continues to focus on quality assurance, capacity building and market linkages to further strengthen India’s standing in global agri-trade.