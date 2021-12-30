India's rising business woman Falguni Nayar

India enters self made women billionaire list with a 58-year-old Falguni Nayar who was a former investment banker and started beauty startup Nykaa in 2012 which made its blockbuster debut on the stock exchange in November 2021. She leads Nykaa's parent entity FSN E-Commerce Ventures.

It had a bang on listing at 79 per cent premium at Rs 2,018 against IPO price of Rs 1,125. After the IPO debut, the company's market valuation closed at Rs1.04 lakh crore on the BSE. The Founder CEO of Nykaa is one of the few Indian women to start and lead a tech company worth more than $1 billion — has seen her net worth soar to almost $7 billion.

