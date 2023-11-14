India's tablet market grows 41% on-quarter, 5G shipments up 86% YoY

New Delhi: India’s tablet market grew 41 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in the third quarter this year, driven by strong demand for 5G tablets and premium models, a new report showed on Tuesday.

5G tablet shipments grew 86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3, accounting for 16 per cent of overall tablet shipments. The premium tablet PC segment (Rs 30,000 and above) also witnessed impressive growth, with shipments increasing 79 per cent QoQ, according to the report by CyberMedia Research (CMR).

However, the overall tablet market witnessed a 10 per cent decline YoY.

Apple led with 26 per cent market share, experiencing 20 per cent YoY growth, followed by Samsung (21 per cent) and Lenovo (20 per cent).

Xiaomi witnessed a significant 98 per cent YoY growth from a small base in the period.

“The robust growth of Apple, coupled with standout performances from Realme and Xiaomi, signals a significant shift in consumer preferences at both the premium and value-for-money end of the tablet PC market,” said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

With the continued proliferation of 5G, “we anticipate an increasingly dynamic and seamless user experience across a diverse range of applications and services,” Kumari added.

The overall tablet market in India is expected to experience single-digit YoY growth in 2023.

"The substantial growth in market shares for key players like Apple, Realme, and Xiaomi reflects a growing demand for diverse tablet options in India," Kumari said.