Indira IVF opens 4 new centres

Hyderabad: Indira IVF, a player in the infertility treatment space in India, has added four new centres in tier-III cities including Warangal, Nanded, Sirsa and Gulbarga in the first half of FY21. The infertility specialist clinics chain now runs 92 centres across the country helping desirous couples fulfil their dream of parenthood.



Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO, Indira IVF, said: "We are living in unprecedented times and everyone is dealing with a number of challenges and uncertainties in their lives.

The inability to bear children can be emotionally distressing for desirous families. Living by our vision to make infertility treatment affordable and accessible to all desirous couples, we have improved our reach by adding four more centres".