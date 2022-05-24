Indo-Pacific nations looking beyond the horizon

Pillars of Trade

- Supply chains

- Cheap energy

- Decarbonization

- Infrastructure

- Tax and anti-corruption

Tokyo: India along with other Indo-Pacific nations including the US, Japan and Australia, on Tuesday committed to a free and fair trade with a view to promoting investments and achieving sustainable economic growth.

The Indo-Pacific nations also agreed to identify additional areas of cooperation based on consultations among partners to further shared interests, a joint statement said. The joint statement was issued after the launch the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) on Monday.

"We, the India, Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States and Vietnam of the Indo-Pacific region, acknowledge the richness and the diversity of our vibrant regional economy.