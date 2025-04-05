Live
- Clarity on KPCC prez post once CM returns from Delhi: Minister
- BBMP chief directs officials to do field work
- MLC seat is not an unemployment benefit: DKS
- HC nullifies case against man who married minor orphan
- BJP minority cell leader alleges threat to life
- Chaitra Navratri 2025: Ashtami & Navami Dates, Kanya Puja Timings, Rituals and Spiritual Significance
- MIM and BJP Set to Contest Hyderabad Local Body MLC Elections
- BJP worker’s suicide sparks protests
- Gangavathi Boy Marries a London Girl: Love for cinema unites tourist guide, screenwriter
- Students champion social responsibility through food donation drive
Indo-US trade pact will ease pressure: BoB
Highlights
New Delhi: The direct impact of higher US tariffs on India looks fluid as of now and a mutually beneficial trade deal by the end of this year would limit the impact, a report showed on Friday. India remains a domestic-oriented economy with consumption accounting for 60 per cent of the total GDP.
On the other hand, merchandise exports accounted for only 12 per cent of GDP in FY24. According to the report by Bank of Baroda (BoB), assuming a 10 per cent decline in value of India’s exports to the US, the total impact on India’s GDP growth is likely to be around 0.2 per cent.
“However, exemptions on pharma products and also the possibility of a trade agreement can limit this impact.
