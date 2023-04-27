IndusGo forays into Hyderabad car rental market

Hyderabad: IndusGo, a self-drive car rental company, announced the launch of its operations in Hyderabad in the presence of Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali, who flagged off the company's 500th car as part of its existing fleet, including some of the latest models from top automobile brands. On the occasion, Mahmood Ali expressed his enthusiasm for the company's entry into Hyderabad and praised the company for its commitment to providing safe and convenient self-drive car rental services to the people of Hyderabad.

"We are thrilled to expand our services into Hyderabad, a city known for its vibrant culture and bustling economy. With our top-of-the-line vehicles and exceptional customer service, we aim to make self-drive car rental more accessible and convenient for everyone in the city," said AfdhelAW, Founder, IndusGo. "Our self-drive cars offer customers the freedom and flexibility to travel at their own pace, without any hassles of public transportation or owning a car, thus making it an attractive medium. Furthermore, with our recent funding boost of Rs 100 million, we are well-positioned to continue our growth trajectory and establish our position as an emerging leader in the sector, starting with several major cities across South India," he added.

Led by a digital and data-first strategy, IndusGo seeks to advance the culture and role of renting self-drive cars by providing clients with a variety of options on a flexible basis and at attractive price-points. With its expansion into Hyderabad, the company eyes at catering to the increasing demand for self-drive cars in the city through its sophisticated and seamless phygital customer experience. IndusGo offers a hassle-free rental process, where customers can book a car online or through the company's mobile app. The company also provides doorstep delivery and pick-up services, ensuring a seamless experience for its customers.