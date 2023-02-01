Inflation expected to come down to 5%: IMF

Washington: Inflation in India is expected to come down from 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year ending March 31 to 5 percent the next fiscal, and then drop further to 4 percent in 2024, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

"Inflation in India as in other countries is expected to come down from 6.8 percent in 2022 to 5 percent in 2023 and then 4 percent coming towards the target in 2024," Daniel Leigh, Division Chief, Research Department of the IMF told reporters here.