Infosys Announces Strategic Collaboration with Britvic to Accelerate their Digital Strategy

Infosys on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, announced that it has been selected by Britvic, one of the leading branded soft drinks businesses in Europe as a strategic end-to-end partner to help them deliver their strategic transformation roadmap and operations, across Applications, Cloud Infrastructure, Service Management and End User Computing.

As a strategic partner of Britvic, Infosys will provide end-to-end IT services and deliver a technology-driven approach to fulfill Britvic's business goals and strategic digital transformation roadmap.



As a strategic partner, Infosys will also simplify and streamline its cloud infrastructure and operations leveraging Infosys Cobalt while improving service delivery through analytics, automation and process maturity.



Ambeshwar Nath, Senior Vice President, Infosys, said, "Through robust investments, we have developed capabilities to provide best in class digital services and deliver end-to-end solutions to customers in the consumer goods industry. We are collaborating with Britvic on building new digital capabilities, driving continuous innovation and leveraging our cognitive-first approach to simplify operations further accelerating Britvic's digital transformation journey."



Talking about the collaboration, Neal Johnson, IT Director Operations & Infrastructure at Britvic, said, "Britvic's aim is to be the most dynamic, creative and admired soft drinks company in the world which means IT needs to transform the way service and operations are delivered - with Infosys we have a strategic partner to take our operations to the next level by leveraging automation and digitalisation, thereby, offering a seamless digital experience for our enterprise users. This partnership will also help us innovate faster, be more agile and transform quickly by leveraging Infosys's thought leadership as a market leader in IT services for Consumer Goods companies."





