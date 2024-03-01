Infra sectors’ growth at 15-mth low

New Delhi: The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed to a 15-month low of 3.6 per cent in January, on account of poor performance of sectors like refinery products, fertiliser, steel and electricity, according to the official data released on Thursday.



The growth of eight core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity - was 4.9 per cent in December. It was 9.7 per cent in January 2023.