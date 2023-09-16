  • Menu
Infy only Indian co to make it to TIME's top-100

Infy only Indian co to make it to TIME’s top-100
New Delhi: IT major Infosys is the only Indian company featured in the TIME Magazine’s top-100 World’s Best Companies 2023’ list, dominated by Big Tech.The Bengaluru-based professional services firm has been ranked 64thspot in the top-100 list. “Infosys has been featured in TIME World’s Best Companies 2023 list.

We are among the top-3 global professional services firms and the only brand from India in the Top-100 global rankings,” the company said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). The list, curated by TIME and Statista, is dominated by global Big Tech companies like Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) and Meta Platforms which were the top four companies on the list. Other top companies in the coveted list are Accenture, Pfizer, American Express, BMW Group, Dell Technologies, Louis Vuitton, Delta Air Lines, Starbucks, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Ford and others.

