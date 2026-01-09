Cong depends on land sales to run govt: NRR

Warangal: Launching a sharp offensive against the ruling Congress government in Telangana, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration is surviving solely on land sales while misleading the public about central development projects. The State BJP chief, who is on a two-day tour to Warangal and Mulugu districts, on the first day of his tour in Warangal, addressed the media on Thursday and accused the Congress of adopting the same tactics as the previous BRS regime by spreading misinformation and failing to address pressing public issues.

Rao highlighted that despite not having a single BJP MP from Warangal, the Narendra Modi-led central government has invested Rs 2,000 crore in the region. He cited the construction of the Super Specialty Hospital at KMC, the establishment of Sammakka-Sarakka Tribal University in Mulugu, and the ongoing Kazipet Coach Factory project as examples of central initiatives driving development.

Criticizing the Congress government, Rao said the recent assembly session lacked meaningful debate on issues of public importance. He pointed out that Opposition Leader KCR appeared briefly “like an OTP and vanished.” He questioned why the government failed to discuss land grabbing, stoppage of Rythu Bandhu, non-payment of unemployment allowance, pending fee reimbursements, and Aarogyasri dues to hospitals.Accusing the state of acting like “land grabbers,” Rao alleged that the Congress government is eyeing lands belonging to prestigious institutions such as Kakatiya University, Hyderabad Central University, and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). He warned that selling university lands would harm education and urged students and citizens to protect campuses.

Rao further criticized the Congress for failing to begin the promised ₹4,000 crore underground drainage project in Warangal, asserting that all visible development is happening only through central schemes like AMRUT, Smart Cities, and HRIDAY. He also emphasized the potential of Mamnoor Airport, urging the state to complete land acquisition to enable its construction.

The BJP leader assured that his party remains united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and dismissed speculation of internal divisions. He condemned the use of abusive language by Congress and BRS leaders, calling it a poor example for youth.

Highlighting the BJP’s growing rural support, Rao pointed to the party’s victories in recent Panchayat Raj elections. He was accorded a grand welcome during his Warangal visit, which included a massive bike rally, prayers at Bhadrakali Temple, and emotional recollections of the BJP’s historic bond with Warangal dating back to 1984.

Rao urged voters to elect the BJP in the upcoming municipal polls to ensure genuine development and transparency in governance.