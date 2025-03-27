  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Innovative Business Solutions Driving Social Impact in Healthcare

Innovative Business Solutions Driving Social Impact in Healthcare
x
Highlights

Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala discusses how businesses can drive meaningful social impact in healthcare, focusing on sustainability, collaboration, and technology-driven solutions. He shares insights on the Wockhardt Foundation’s initiatives and the evolving role of corporate social responsibility in India

Healthcare Innovation, Social Impact, Wockhardt Foundation, Digital Health, Public-Private Partnerships, CSR in Healthcare

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick