Live
- Shaping the Future of Digital Innovation by Kartheek Dokka
- Housewife Found Dead in Suspected Suicide at Narsingi Home
- Arun Prem Sanker’s Experimentation Framework: Unlocking Business Growth with A/B Testing
- ECB mourns demise of former England pacer Peter Lever
- Shaping the Future of AI and Data Engineering by Jay Shah
- IPC panel finds Russian Paralympian guilty of doping, 10 years after Sochi Winter Games
- Pakistan: Six labourers from Punjab province killed in Gwadar after identification
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 27, 2025: Get Free Rewards
- MVS Degree College Students Launch Cooperative Club to Promote Awareness
- Lemon Water with Black Salt: A Refreshing Detox Drink for Daily Wellness
Innovative Business Solutions Driving Social Impact in Healthcare
Highlights
Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala discusses how businesses can drive meaningful social impact in healthcare, focusing on sustainability, collaboration, and technology-driven solutions. He shares insights on the Wockhardt Foundation’s initiatives and the evolving role of corporate social responsibility in India
Healthcare Innovation, Social Impact, Wockhardt Foundation, Digital Health, Public-Private Partnerships, CSR in Healthcare
Next Story