Instagram is back after being down for several users

San Francisco, May 27 Services of Meta-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram started coming back online after being down for several users.

On Thursday, reports across the internet noted issues, with many people seeing screens saying they were not logged in, blank image posts, "Welcome to Instagram" messages like they have a brand new account, or feeds that stopped loading after the first few pictures, reports The Verge.



Just before 9 p.m., Instagram said the problems have been resolved, so the apps should be working for users again.



"Earlier today some people were having trouble accessing Instagram. We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience," Instagram communications lead Seine Kim was quoted as saying.



The outage did not appear to be tied to any specific area, and other services were still working.



The network disruption trackers at NetBlocks noticed Instagram's "intermittent" issues are happening internationally, but there does not appear to be any wide-scale blocking going on anywhere.

