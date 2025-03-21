  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Investors’ wealth soars Rs 17.43 L cr

Investors’ wealth soars Rs 17.43 L cr
x
Highlights

Market investors’ kitty swelled by Rs17.43 lakh crore in four days of sharp rally in equities where the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over three per...

Market investors’ kitty swelled by Rs17.43 lakh crore in four days of sharp rally in equities where the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over three per cent.

On Thursday alone, market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms rose Rs3.61 lakh cr. In four days, the Sensex zoomed 2,519.15 points or 3.41 per cent. The mcap surged Rs17,43,418.8 crore to Rs4,08,61,851.73 crore (Rs408.61 lakh cr or $4.73 trillion) in four days.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick