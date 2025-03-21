Live
Investors’ wealth soars Rs 17.43 L cr
Market investors’ kitty swelled by Rs17.43 lakh crore in four days of sharp rally in equities where the BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over three per cent.
On Thursday alone, market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed firms rose Rs3.61 lakh cr. In four days, the Sensex zoomed 2,519.15 points or 3.41 per cent. The mcap surged Rs17,43,418.8 crore to Rs4,08,61,851.73 crore (Rs408.61 lakh cr or $4.73 trillion) in four days.
