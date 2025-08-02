  • Menu
iQoo deals for Amazon fest

Hyderabad: iQoo smartphone brand is offering deals on popular models such as iQoo Z10 Lite, iQoo Z10x, iQoo Z10, iQoo Neo 10R, iQoo Neo 10 and iQoo 13 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

The sale will be live from August 2 noon on Amazon.in. Prime members will get early access to the sale from Friday midnight. iQoo smartphones always promise to deliver power packed performance with next generation experience for all the techies out there.

