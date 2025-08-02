Live
- ED raids against Bengaluru group in homebuyers ‘fraud’ case
- CCB seizes 123 kg of ganja; three arrested in Dakshina Kannada
- Govt monitoring digital media posts, will take action if required: HM
- SIT begins excavation in Dharmasthala
- Chandrababu to launch Annadata Sukhibhav scheme in Prakasam today
- Pesticide found in govt school water tank; case registered
- Trump says US has 'great' relationship with S. Korea after trade deal
- Delhi police chief reviews security arrangements ahead of I-Day
- Deve Gowda's grandson convicted in rape case
- Traffic on Janakpuri flyover to be suspended for a month
iQoo deals for Amazon fest
Highlights
Hyderabad: iQoo smartphone brand is offering deals on popular models such as iQoo Z10 Lite, iQoo Z10x, iQoo Z10, iQoo Neo 10R, iQoo Neo 10 and iQoo...
Hyderabad: iQoo smartphone brand is offering deals on popular models such as iQoo Z10 Lite, iQoo Z10x, iQoo Z10, iQoo Neo 10R, iQoo Neo 10 and iQoo 13 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.
The sale will be live from August 2 noon on Amazon.in. Prime members will get early access to the sale from Friday midnight. iQoo smartphones always promise to deliver power packed performance with next generation experience for all the techies out there.
Next Story