iQoo launches new smartphone

Hyderabad: Smartphone brand iQoo unveiled iQoo Z3 in India. Equipped with future-ready 5G capabilities, the new smartphone comes with latest camera technology and strong hardware specifications.



Packed with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G Mobile Platform, 55W FlashCharge and 64MP Auto Focus main camera, it is equipped with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth experience.

To prevent the phone from overheating, the Z3 has a five-layer liquid cooling system, keeping the device cool even under high-load operations to ensure long-term performance in gaming scenarios.

Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQoo, said: "With Z3, we aim to bring outstanding performance in the mid-range segment, making fast 5G experience available to more customers."