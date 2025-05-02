iQoo rolls out offers at Amazaon sale

iQoo, smartphone brand, has announced exciting offers for the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025. Consumers can avail offers on some of iQoo’s most popular models, including the iQoo Z9 Lite, iQoo Z9x, iQoo Z9s, iQoo Z10x, iQoo Z10, iQoo Neo 10R, iQoo 12, and the latest iQoo 13. The main sale started on Thursday at 12 PM, with Amazon Prime members getting an exclusive early access window starting at midnight.