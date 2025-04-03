  • Menu
iQoo to unveil Z10 on April 11

iQoo to unveil Z10 on April 11
Hyderabad: iQoo, a smartphone brand, is all set to launch the Z10 series in India on April 11. Targeted primarily at college students and young professionals, the new model is India’s first and biggest 7300mAh battery smartphone ever which can easily last for over two days even with heavy usage.

It is also India’s slimmest 7300mAh battery smartphone with a 0.789 cm thickness, making it the perfect choice for young mega taskers who are constantly balancing academics, social life, and extracurricular activities. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor, the model stands out with an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 8.2L+. It also features the brightest Quad Curved AMOLED Display in the Segment with 5000 nits local peak brightness.

