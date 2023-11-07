Live
IRCTC clocks 30% jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 295 crore
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd on Tuesday reported a 30.4 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 294.67 crore for the July-September quarter of 2023-24, against profit of Rs 226 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The higher profit was attributed to an increase in ticket and catering sales. The total revenue of the company touched Rs 995.31 crore, rising 23.5 per cent from Rs 805.80 crore in the same period last year, according to IRCTC’s regulatory filing.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter worked out to Rs 366.5 crore which represents an increase of 20.2 per cent. EBIDTA margin was at 36.8 per cent as compared to 37.8 per cent in the same quarter of the previous year.