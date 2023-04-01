IRMA clocks 100% placements

Hyderabad: The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) recently completed the campus placements process for the 42nd outgoing batch of its Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Rural Management) – the PGDM(RM) programme.

IRMA said that the batch of 2021-23 recorded 100 per cent placements.

The highest package offered during the placements stood at Rs 26.5 lakh per annum. The overall average package offered by recruiters stood at Rs 15.5 lakh per annum in this batch, which is higher than the batch of 2022. The median CTC remained at Rs 15 lakh per annum with the lowest being at Rs 8.5 lakh per annum.