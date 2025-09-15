Live
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta distributes internship appointment letters
- Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum On Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Process
- We will take all necessary precautions for the conduct of SIR says Collector Adarsh Surabhi
- Adani Enterprises to build Sonprayag-Kedarnath ropeway project for Rs 4,081 crore
- Arrangements should be made to celebrate Public Administration Day in Wanaparthy district on September 17
- Apple Unveils AirPods Pro 3 with U2 Chip, Heart-Rate Monitor, and Live Translation
- The Right Way to Do Scalp Massage for Faster Hair Growth
- AI growing fast, regulation must keep pace: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
- Suspecting foul play, family of deceased Jadavpur University student to file police complaint
- Not playing would've been better: Pahalgam victims' families slam cricket team's tribute after win over Pak
iValue Infosolutions IPO 2025 – Price, Dates, Lot Size & Financials
Highlights
iValue Infosolutions launches its first IPO at ₹284–₹299 per share to raise ₹560.29 crore. Check key dates, lot size, allocation, and FY25 financial highlights.
iValue Infosolutions is launching its first IPO at ₹284–₹299 per share, aiming to raise ₹560.29 crore by selling 18.7 million shares. There is no fresh issue; all money goes to existing shareholders.
Allocation:
- QIBs: up to 50%
- Retail: at least 15%
- NIIs: at least 35%
Key Dates:
- Anchor Investors: Sep 17, 2025
- IPO Opens: Sep 18, 2025
- IPO Closes: Sep 22, 2025
- Basis of Allotment: Sep 23, 2025
- Listing: Sep 25, 2025
- Lot Size: 50 shares
- Minimum Investment (retail): ₹14,950
About the Company:
iValue Infosolutions provides enterprise tech solutions to help companies secure and manage digital applications and data.
Financials (FY25):
- Revenue: ₹922.68 crore (up 18% from FY24)
- Profit: ₹85.3 crore (up from ₹70.5 crore)
- EBITDA: ₹129.12 crore (up from ₹111 crore)
Next Story