iValue Infosolutions IPO 2025 – Price, Dates, Lot Size & Financials

iValue Infosolutions is launching its first IPO at ₹284–₹299 per share, aiming to raise ₹560.29 crore by selling 18.7 million shares. There is no fresh issue; all money goes to existing shareholders.

Allocation:

QIBs: up to 50%

Retail: at least 15%

NIIs: at least 35%

Key Dates:

Anchor Investors: Sep 17, 2025

IPO Opens: Sep 18, 2025

IPO Closes: Sep 22, 2025

Basis of Allotment: Sep 23, 2025

Listing: Sep 25, 2025

Lot Size: 50 shares

Minimum Investment (retail): ₹14,950

About the Company:

iValue Infosolutions provides enterprise tech solutions to help companies secure and manage digital applications and data.

Financials (FY25):