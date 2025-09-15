  • Menu
iValue Infosolutions IPO 2025 – Price, Dates, Lot Size & Financials
Highlights

iValue Infosolutions launches its first IPO at ₹284–₹299 per share to raise ₹560.29 crore. Check key dates, lot size, allocation, and FY25 financial highlights.

iValue Infosolutions is launching its first IPO at ₹284–₹299 per share, aiming to raise ₹560.29 crore by selling 18.7 million shares. There is no fresh issue; all money goes to existing shareholders.

Allocation:

  • QIBs: up to 50%
  • Retail: at least 15%
  • NIIs: at least 35%

Key Dates:

  • Anchor Investors: Sep 17, 2025
  • IPO Opens: Sep 18, 2025
  • IPO Closes: Sep 22, 2025
  • Basis of Allotment: Sep 23, 2025
  • Listing: Sep 25, 2025
  • Lot Size: 50 shares
  • Minimum Investment (retail): ₹14,950

About the Company:

iValue Infosolutions provides enterprise tech solutions to help companies secure and manage digital applications and data.

Financials (FY25):

  • Revenue: ₹922.68 crore (up 18% from FY24)
  • Profit: ₹85.3 crore (up from ₹70.5 crore)
  • EBITDA: ₹129.12 crore (up from ₹111 crore)
