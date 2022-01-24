Jay Bharat Maruti Q3FY22 Results: Profit fell 58.62% YoY to Rs 7.41 crore

Jay Bharat Maruti today reported a 58.62 per cent YoY decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 7.41 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 17.91 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations grew 1.95 per cent YoY to Rs 505.71 crore in the period under consideration compared to Rs 496.03 crore posted last year.

Its EBITDA declined 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 40 crore compared to Rs 50.5 crore posted last year. The company's margin contracted to 7.9 per cent in Q3FY22 compared to 10.2 per cent posted in Q3FY21.

Jay Bharat Maruti EPS has reported EPS of Rs 1.67 for the period ended December 31, 2021, compared to Rs 4.08 for the period ended December 31, 2020.