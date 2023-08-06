Jio-bp’s EV charging business footprint expands big

New Delhi: Jio-bp is leading from the front in India's EV transition. Jio-bp is partnering with several players from automobile sector, real estate and mall developers, e-commerce players, fleet operators, corporates and other large establishments to create a robust public EV charging infrastructure and battery swapping network.

Operating under the brand Jio-bp Pulse, Jio-bp has added over 1,000+ public charge points in FY 2022-23, taking their network strength to 1,400+ across 8 cities and major highways and is expected to grow multifold again in FY 2023-24.

This includes seven of country's largest charging hubs (100+ charge points) with dozens other hubs under construction. Also, built facility at malls, public parking place, work place and residential areas.

Jio-bp won the coveted Golden Peacock Innovative Product Service Award 2023 for electric vehicle charging service.

Jio-bp has partnered with various players across sectors to facilitate EV charging and swapping infrastructure. Jio-bp has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mahindra Group to explore the development of EV products and services and identify synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels. The Company has entered into an MoU with Piaggio and moEVing to explore exciting solutions in the electric mobility space.

In its quest to offer low carbon solutions, Jio-bp has forayed into CNG retailing and continues to tie-up with CGD players across the country. In line with the Government of India’s vision, the company was amongst the first OMCs to launch E20 fuel and has also commissioned its first Compressed Biogas retailing facility.