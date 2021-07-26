July 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The stocks markets ended the volatile session with losses amid high selling in FMCG, financial and realty stocks on Monday. Heavy profit booking was seen in heavyweights like Reliance, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 123.53 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 52,852.27. The Nifty 50 index closed 31.60 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 15,856.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.





Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low SBI Life 1092.05 3.96 1048 1104.9 1040.1 Bajaj Finserv 13515.85 2.38 13199 13575.45 13154.9 Hindalco 399.1 1.88 393 402.45 390.2 Divi's Laboratories 4914.9 1.87 4824.75 4940.65 4824.75 UltraTech Cement 7620 1.73 7515 7640 7419.75 Tata Steel 1297 1.22 1289 1308.25 1278.05 Titan 1721.5 1.21 1700.9 1736.85 1700 Britannnia 3481 1.2 3439.95 3498 3431 Sun Pharma 701.75 1.12 695.2 705 695.2 Kotak Bank 1739.65 0.97 1711.6 1750 1673.35

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low JSW Steel 704.6 -1.8 729.5 729.5 701 Wipro 589.95 -1.54 600.1 600.5 588.25 Reliance 2073.9 -1.51 2108 2121 2071.1 SBI 422.85 -1.41 427.8 427.8 422.3 BPCL 455.45 -1.28 461.9 462.55 455.1 IOC 104.65 -1.27 106 106.25 104.5 Tech Mahindra 1117.85 -1.16 1131 1138.55 1116.55 M&M 755.85 -1.09 763 764.1 752.5 Bharti Airtel 543 -0.97 545 553.85 542.1 Tata Motors 292.75 -0.95 295 297 291



