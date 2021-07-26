July 26: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
The stocks markets ended the volatile session with losses amid high selling in FMCG, financial and realty stocks on Monday. Heavy profit booking was seen in heavyweights like Reliance, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index fell 123.53 points or 0.23 per cent to end at 52,852.27. The Nifty 50 index closed 31.60 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 15,856.05. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|SBI Life
|1092.05
|3.96
|1048
|1104.9
|1040.1
|Bajaj Finserv
|13515.85
|2.38
|13199
|13575.45
|13154.9
|Hindalco
|399.1
|1.88
|393
|402.45
|390.2
|Divi's Laboratories
|4914.9
|1.87
|4824.75
|4940.65
|4824.75
|UltraTech Cement
|7620
|1.73
|7515
|7640
|7419.75
|Tata Steel
|1297
|1.22
|1289
|1308.25
|1278.05
|Titan
|1721.5
|1.21
|1700.9
|1736.85
|1700
|Britannnia
|3481
|1.2
|3439.95
|3498
|3431
|Sun Pharma
|701.75
|1.12
|695.2
|705
|695.2
|Kotak Bank
|1739.65
|0.97
|1711.6
|1750
|1673.35
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|JSW Steel
|704.6
|-1.8
|729.5
|729.5
|701
|Wipro
|589.95
|-1.54
|600.1
|600.5
|588.25
|Reliance
|2073.9
|-1.51
|2108
|2121
|2071.1
|SBI
|422.85
|-1.41
|427.8
|427.8
|422.3
|BPCL
|455.45
|-1.28
|461.9
|462.55
|455.1
|IOC
|104.65
|-1.27
|106
|106.25
|104.5
|Tech Mahindra
|1117.85
|-1.16
|1131
|1138.55
|1116.55
|M&M
|755.85
|-1.09
|763
|764.1
|752.5
|Bharti Airtel
|543
|-0.97
|545
|553.85
|542.1
|Tata Motors
|292.75
|-0.95
|295
|297
|291
