June 29: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50

The equity markets closed in red today. Financials, autos and metal stocks exerted pressures on the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 52,549.66. The Nifty 50 index dropped 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Company's Name LTP % Open High Low Change Power Grid 237.2 2.31 232.6 237.9 231.65 Cipla 977.55 1.51 964 989 960.05 Nestle India 17,728.25 1.27 17,590.00 17,750.00 17,489.65 Hindustan Unilever 2,491.00 1.25 2,455.00 2,497.50 2,445.00 Divi's Laboratories 4,362.45 1.11 4,316.60 4,369.50 4,300.00 IndusInd Bank 1,018.70 0.97 1,009.00 1,022.00 1,000.00 NTPC 117 0.73 116.25 118.55 115.4 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 5,443.90 0.73 5,411.00 5,454.95 5,380.00 Asian Paints 2,999.85 0.57 2,989.00 3,023.85 2,973.05 Bajaj Finance 6,054.95 0.3 6,040.00 6,137.65 6,002.10

