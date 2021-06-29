Top
June 29: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

The equity markets closed in red today. Financials, autos and metal stocks exerted pressures on the benchmarks.

The equity markets closed in red today. Financials, autos and metal stocks exerted pressures on the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 52,549.66. The Nifty 50 index dropped 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Company's Name LTP % Open High Low
Change
Power Grid 237.2 2.31 232.6 237.9 231.65
Cipla 977.55 1.51 964 989 960.05
Nestle India 17,728.25 1.27 17,590.00 17,750.00 17,489.65
Hindustan Unilever 2,491.00 1.25 2,455.00 2,497.50 2,445.00
Divi's Laboratories 4,362.45 1.11 4,316.60 4,369.50 4,300.00
IndusInd Bank 1,018.70 0.97 1,009.00 1,022.00 1,000.00
NTPC 117 0.73 116.25 118.55 115.4
Dr Reddy's Laboratories 5,443.90 0.73 5,411.00 5,454.95 5,380.00
Asian Paints 2,999.85 0.57 2,989.00 3,023.85 2,973.05
Bajaj Finance 6,054.95 0.3 6,040.00 6,137.65 6,002.10

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.


Symbol LTP % Open High Low
Change
IOC 108.2 -2.39 110.85 111.9 107.8
ONGC 119.7 -2.17 121.8 122.45 119.1
Hindalco 374.35 -2.08 383.4 383.5 372.7
Kotak Bank 1,705.15 -1.61 1,737.80 1,738.00 1,702.00
ICICI Bank 640.2 -1.55 646.3 648.75 636.45
Bajaj Auto 4,121.25 -1.49 4,185.00 4,188.85 4,117.00
Tech Mahindra 1,089.40 -1.42 1,109.00 1,109.40 1,083.00
M&M 782.45 -1.39 789 792 779.4
JSW Steel 686 -1.34 695 696.5 683.6
Eicher Motors 2,704.00 -1.33 2,740.00 2,749.00 2,700.00

