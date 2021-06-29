June 29: Top 10 Gainer & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
The equity markets closed in red today. Financials, autos and metal stocks exerted pressures on the benchmarks. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 185.93 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 52,549.66. The Nifty 50 index dropped 66.25 points or 0.42 per cent to 15,748.45. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|%
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|Power Grid
|237.2
|2.31
|232.6
|237.9
|231.65
|Cipla
|977.55
|1.51
|964
|989
|960.05
|Nestle India
|17,728.25
|1.27
|17,590.00
|17,750.00
|17,489.65
|Hindustan Unilever
|2,491.00
|1.25
|2,455.00
|2,497.50
|2,445.00
|Divi's Laboratories
|4,362.45
|1.11
|4,316.60
|4,369.50
|4,300.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,018.70
|0.97
|1,009.00
|1,022.00
|1,000.00
|NTPC
|117
|0.73
|116.25
|118.55
|115.4
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|5,443.90
|0.73
|5,411.00
|5,454.95
|5,380.00
|Asian Paints
|2,999.85
|0.57
|2,989.00
|3,023.85
|2,973.05
|Bajaj Finance
|6,054.95
|0.3
|6,040.00
|6,137.65
|6,002.10
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Symbol
|LTP
|%
|Open
|High
|Low
|Change
|IOC
|108.2
|-2.39
|110.85
|111.9
|107.8
|ONGC
|119.7
|-2.17
|121.8
|122.45
|119.1
|Hindalco
|374.35
|-2.08
|383.4
|383.5
|372.7
|Kotak Bank
|1,705.15
|-1.61
|1,737.80
|1,738.00
|1,702.00
|ICICI Bank
|640.2
|-1.55
|646.3
|648.75
|636.45
|Bajaj Auto
|4,121.25
|-1.49
|4,185.00
|4,188.85
|4,117.00
|Tech Mahindra
|1,089.40
|-1.42
|1,109.00
|1,109.40
|1,083.00
|M&M
|782.45
|-1.39
|789
|792
|779.4
|JSW Steel
|686
|-1.34
|695
|696.5
|683.6
|Eicher Motors
|2,704.00
|-1.33
|2,740.00
|2,749.00
|2,700.00
