Junicorn Global Summit 2026 focuses on youth innovation

Hyderabad: The Junicorn Global Summit 2026, organised by the International Startup Foundation (ISF), was held in Dubai from January 9, bringing together young entrepreneurs, innovators, investors and startup ecosystem leaders from across the world.

The three-day summit, which concluded on Sunday, was hosted at multiple venues, including the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, located in Academic City. Speaking at the inauguration, ISF Founder and Chairman Dr J A Chowdary said India stands at a crucial stage in its innovation journey, with a large youth population presenting an opportunity for inclusive, technology-driven development.

He said the Junicorn initiative aims to empower young innovators through structured innovation camps, mentorship and global exposure.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, highlighted the importance of rural innovation, stating that villages across India possess untapped talent capable of driving transformative change. He noted that initiatives like ISF help nurture rural changemakers by converting ideas into impactful solutions. A key highlight of the summit is ISF Junicorn100K, a flagship programme aimed at empowering 100,000 rural youth aged between 8 and 25 years. The initiative focuses on encouraging innovation to address rural challenges and develop workable prototypes aligned with national priority sectors. The summit was held against the backdrop of Dubai’s growing global startup reputation.

According to the Startup Friendly Cities Index 2026 published by global platform Multipolitan, Dubai has been ranked the third most startup-friendly city in the world, after San Francisco and Zurich, and ahead of cities such as London, Paris and New York.