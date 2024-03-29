Just 4% cos mature to deal with modern cybersecurity risks

New Delhi: Less than 5 per cent of companies in India are ready to deal with cybersecurity risks even though an overwhelming number of them said their businesses are likely to be impacted by such threats in the next 12-24 months, according to a study.

The 2024 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index, which was released on Thursday, found that only 4 per cent of companies in India are ready to tackle today's threats, with 59 per cent of organisations falling into the "beginner or formative stages of readiness". Globally, 3 per cent of companies are at a "mature stage", meaning they are prepared to handle cybersecurity risks, it said. Cisco said while companies are building defences against these attacks, they are slowed down by their own overly complex security postures that are dominated by multiple-point solutions. The study is based on a survey of 8,136 private sector business leaders -- over 1,000 of them from India -- who have cybersecurity responsibilities in their organisations.