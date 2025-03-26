KAFF opens store in Telangana

Hyderabad: KAFF India, modular kitchen solutions provider, has unveiled a new exclusive brand store in Khammam, catering to the growing demand for sophisticated, modern kitchens in the region. This store provides customers with an immersive experience, bringing the full range of the company’s built-in kitchen appliances, hardware, accessories, and sinks under one roof. Designed to offer a seamless shopping experience, the store is a dedicated one-stop solution for homeowners and kitchen enthusiasts alike.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors in a city that values both tradition and innovation in home design,” said Nalin Kumar, COO of KAFF India. “We’re committed to providing high-quality kitchen solutions that enhance daily life, making cooking more enjoyable and efficient. Our store is a reflection of our dedication to bringing modern, reliable, and beautifully designed kitchens closer to our customers in the region.” he added.

The compact yet modern layout of the store reflects the company's emphasis on meeting the needs of people living in the city.