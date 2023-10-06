Kaynes Technology to set up its facility with investment worth Rs 2800 cr in Telangana

Hyderabad: IT and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday informed that Kaynes Technology is setting up its facility in Telangana with an mammoth investment of 2800 crore creating 2000 jobs.







Delighted to welcome @Kaynestech for setting up of OSAT & Compound Semiconductor manufacturing facility in Telangana, with an investment of 2800 Cr generating 2000 jobs. 😊



Proud moment for Telangana as we now join the league of coveted global destinations that host… pic.twitter.com/2Z8e4DJcJ7 — KTR (@KTRBRS) October 6, 2023





Taking to X handle, KTR posted a few photos with the company officials

“Proud moment for Telangana as we now join the league of coveted global destinations that host semiconductor industry”, he said.

He added that recent investments from global leaders such as Foxconn and Corning have reinforced Telangana as the preferred destination for electronics manufacturing.