Kerala launches heli-tourism

Kerala launches heli-tourism
Hyderabad: Kerala Tourism has unveiled a slew of new initiatives in order to boost the tourist footfall in the State. It’s launching 'Sky Escapes' - a...

Hyderabad: Kerala Tourism has unveiled a slew of new initiatives in order to boost the tourist footfall in the State. It’s launching 'Sky Escapes' - a heli-tourism project. Adventure tourism is also a key focus for Kerala this year. The State will host four international sporting events including a Paragliding Festival that just concluded (March 14-17), an upcoming Surfing Festival (March 29-31), a mountain biking event (April 26-28), and a Malabar River Festival (July 25-28). These events cater to the growing global interest in adventure tourism, expected to reach 20 per cent growth by 2032.

