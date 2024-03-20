Live
- IPL: Players to watch out for
- Lionel Messi to Miss Argentina friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica due to Hamstring Injury
- DYFI president announces protest against encroachments of Bhakarapet pond
- Jana Sena leaders extend support to TDP candidate in Udayagiri
- Who killed Bhargavi, twist in murder case
- TDP Leader SVSN Verma Expresses Intent to Contest Pithapuram, if Pawan vies for Kakinada MP
- Bandi asks govt to help farmers in distress due to crop loss
- Twist in Sec’bad Cantt politics, BJP leader joins Cong within hours after campaigning with Eatala
- IT Ministry, NIXI to unveil BhashaNet portal to boost digital inclusion
- IPL 2024: Massive setback for Mumbai Indians; Suryakumar Yadav fails to clear fitness test, to miss a few matches
Just In
Kerala launches heli-tourism
Highlights
Hyderabad: Kerala Tourism has unveiled a slew of new initiatives in order to boost the tourist footfall in the State. It’s launching 'Sky Escapes' - a...
Hyderabad: Kerala Tourism has unveiled a slew of new initiatives in order to boost the tourist footfall in the State. It’s launching 'Sky Escapes' - a heli-tourism project. Adventure tourism is also a key focus for Kerala this year. The State will host four international sporting events including a Paragliding Festival that just concluded (March 14-17), an upcoming Surfing Festival (March 29-31), a mountain biking event (April 26-28), and a Malabar River Festival (July 25-28). These events cater to the growing global interest in adventure tourism, expected to reach 20 per cent growth by 2032.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT