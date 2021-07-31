Kerala launches vax drive for tourism, hospitality staff

Hyderabad: TO boost the tourism and hospitality sector, the Kerala government along with Vythiri in Wayanad has launched a drive to vaccinate entire stakeholders in the segment.

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas had earlier announced the initiative to keep the tourism centres across the State healthy and hospitable to receive tourists when the pandemic recedes.

A total of 5,395 people were administered the first dose of the vaccine during a coordinated campaign organised by the Tourism Department in Vythiri with the support of the Heath Department, district administration and the industry bodies this month.

"In the post-pandemic phase, visitors will be looking for safe and hospitable places to spend time at. The State government considers it as vitally important to administer Covid-19 vaccine to everyone in all the destinations across the State", said Mohamed Riyas.

The initiative will cover employees of hotels, resorts and home-stays, tour guides, taxi and auto rickshaw drivers and traders in tourism centres. Major destinations to be covered by the initiative include Alappuzha, Munnar, Fort Kochi, Kumarakom, Kovalam and Varkala, across the length and breadth of the State.