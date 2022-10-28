Key indices edge up on F&O expiry day

Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty darted up on Thursday, propped up by robust buying in metal, realty and energy stocks amid a mixed trend in global equities. A strengthening rupee further bolstered sentiment, even as relentless foreign capital outflows restricted the gains, traders said.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 212.88 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 59,756.84. During the day, it jumped 415.98 points or 0.69 per cent to 59,959.94. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 80.60 points or 0.46 per cent to end at 17,736.95.

"Trading session was marked by extreme volatility on the monthly F&O expiry day, but a sharp rally in metals, realty and oil & gas stocks helped markets maintain the bullish sentiment seen in the recent trades. Investors are positive about the India growth story, which is driving markets higher despite several headwinds on the external front," said Shrikant Chouhan, head (equity research-retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 247.01 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

"Domestic equities traded firmly following its global counters on the back of hopes that major central banks could slow down their pace of interest rate hikes. After a short break, Indian markets resumed their positive momentum with Nifty opening gap-up," adds Siddhartha Khemka, head (retail research), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Broad markets indices mildly underperformed the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio was positive at 1.23:1," said Deepak Jasani, head (retail research), HDFC Securities.

"Markets ended with modest gains on the expiry day of October month derivatives contracts amid mixed cues. After the initial uptick, the Nifty index oscillated in a range and finally settled closer to the upper band of the day's range at 17,736.95 levels," said Ajit Mishra, V-P (research), Religare Broking Ltd.