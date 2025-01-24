Key indices recoup early loss, drift higher

Mumbai: Stock markets extended gains for the second day on Thursday helped by buying in IT, consumer durables and commodity stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets. In a volatile trade, the 30-share index rose by 115.39 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 76,520.38. The barometer started on a negative note dropping by 202 points to a low of 76,202.12. The index pared losses later and climbed 338.55 points or 0.44 per cent to hit a high of 76,743.54. The broader NSE Nifty rose by 50 points or 0.22 per cent to end at 23,205.35. The market capitalisation (mcap) of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs2,75,359.24 crore to Rs4,24,63,686.80 crore or $4.91 trillion. “Uncertainty lingers whether the trade tariff measures will affect global trade, instigate higher inflation, and currencies volatility. The trend holds a declining momentum YTD with a pause today contemplating the upcoming 2025 budget, which has a muted expectation. Meanwhile, in-line with Q3 results showcasing QoQ growth to the indices, it’s suggesting that Q4 will be much better,” Vinod Nair, head (research), Geojit Financial Services.

In broader markets, the BSE smallcap index rose 0.67 per cent and midcap gauge jumped 1.78 per cent.

“Despite a tepid start during the day, the benchmark soon gave up its losses after a surge led by gains in IT helped the indices recover.