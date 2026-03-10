Contact with Iran difficult: EAM

New Delhi: India advocates de-escalation and return to dialogue and diplomacy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday on the widening West Asia conflict, while stressing on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region.

Making a suo motu statement on the crisis that broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran and Tehran retaliated with attacks of US positions in the region as well as Israel, Jaishankar said safety of Indian nationals as well as national interests such as energy security and trade remain topmost priority for the government.

"India is in favour of peace and urges a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

We advocate de-escalation, restraint, and ensuring the safety of civilians," he said. "The wellbeing and security of the Indian community in the region is our priority. And our national interests, including energy security and trade, will always remain paramount."

India, Jaishankar said, expressed deep concern at the outset and urged all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation and prioritise civilian safety, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path to resolve the crisis while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region.

Amid Opposition MPs staging a walkout of the House after they vociferously put across their demand for a discussion on the issue, the minister said the government is closely monitoring the escalating conflict and has taken multiple steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in the region and safeguard the country's strategic interests, he said.

The latest round of hostilities that began on February 28 has seen fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, along with attacks on several Gulf countries and significant casualties, including among Iran's leadership.

Jaishankar said the Cabinet Committee on Security met on March 1 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reviewed the situation, including implications for regional security, economic activity and the safety of the large Indian community in the Gulf. He noted that nearly one crore Indians live and work in Gulf countries, while few thousand are in Iran for study or employment, making regional stability critical for India.