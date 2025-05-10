Kia, IIT-Tirupati sign MoU

Tirupati: Kia India, a leading mass premium carmaker of the country, has signed an MoU with the Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati (IIT-Tirupati), with the objective of fostering engineering excellence, promoting research-led innovation, and nurturing future-ready talent in the fields of automotive and industrial engineering.

As a part of this significant partnership, Kia India has committed an investment of `35 crore over a five-year period (2025–2029) to support academic infrastructure, collaborative research programs, and student development initiatives at IIT-Tirupati. This collaboration aims to establish the institution as a prominent centre of excellence in advanced manufacturing, electric mobility, and sustainable automotive technologies.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for cooperation, including the introduction of an internship program with Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) for students, thereby facilitating seamless industry-academia integration and providing students with meaningful opportunities for professional growth within Kia India.