Kia India ramps up capacity at Anantapur plant

Hyderabad: Kia India, the country's fastest growing carmaker, has announced that it will start the third shift at its state-of-the-art Anantapur plant today.

In view of the increasing demand for Kia cars in the country, the company has decided to ramp up its production to full capacity of 3 lakh cars annually.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, "We are extremely happy to share the commencement of third shift at our Anantapur plant.

We have hired additional manpower and aligned resources to minimise the waiting period on Kia cars and help us cater to the high demand in domestic and international markets. India is a strategic market for Kia globally and all our products have received an overwhelming response here.