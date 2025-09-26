Kinetic Green Unveils E Luna Prime: Revolutionary Electric 2W Engineered for India's Commuter Motorcycle Segment

Building on the exceptional success of the legacy of the iconic brand E-Luna that has sold over 25,000 units since its launch just a few months ago, Kinetic Green makes a foray into India's vast entry-level commuter motorcycle segment with the launch of E-Luna Prime which has been customised to provide an appropriate solution to this customer segment.

Positioned as a true catalyst for Bharat’s growth story, E-Luna Prime aims to democratize personal mobility for the nearly 75 crore Indians - around 50% of the population - who do not yet own a two-wheeler. Engineered to handle all terrains, the E-Luna Prime features rugged 16-inch alloy wheels that provide exceptional stability and durability on uneven and challenging roads. Beyond performance, E Luna Prime addresses everyday practical needs with a spacious front-loading area for carrying goods, a feature largely absent in conventional motorcycles, making it the ideal choice for India’s vast commuter segment.

The E Luna Prime represents a significant leap forward in design and functionality, featuring Bright LED Headlamp, sporty comfortable single seat, stylized digital colored instrumental cluster, an effective front visor, trendy rim tape, contemporary body decals, silver finish side cladding, and reliable tubeless tyres – all integrated seamlessly with the proven E-Luna platform that has already established strong market acceptance. E Luna Prime is offered in 2 variants with 110 km and 140 km range and is priced at Rs. 82,490 (ex-showroom). E Luna Prime will be available in 6 distinct colors and will be available for sale at your nearest Kinetic Green dealership.

E-Luna Prime is designed to cater to the evolving mobility needs of both urban and rural India, offering a sustainable, durable, and cost-effective daily commuting solution, aligning with the growing demand for green mobility. The all-new Prime is engineered to deliver enhanced riding experience with advanced features and superior comfort.

With over 75 crore aspirants of personal mobility and almost 50% penetration of 2W, the E-Luna Prime targets the growing demand for affordable and sustainable personal mobility. This motorcycle is a cost-effective electric two-wheeler strategically positioned against the 100cc and 110cc ICE motorcycles and offers significant financial advantages. While the ownership cost of a conventional ICE petrol-based two-wheeler is estimated at Rs. 7,500 per month, which includes Rs. 2200(EMI) and Rs. 5300 (fuel expenses and maintenance), E Luna Prime offers unmatched affordability with an ultra-low running cost of just 10 paise per kilometer and a total cost of ownership of approximately Rs. 2,500 per month (EMI and running expense)-a fraction of traditional ICE motorcycle costs. enabling consumers to save up to Rs. 60,000 annually on long-term mobility costs. Additionally, E Luna Prime doubles up as a multi-utility vehicle capable of serving diverse needs beyond commuting, including cargo, business operations, and utility services—versatility that conventional ICE motorcycles simply cannot match.

On the occasion, Dr. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO, Kinetic Green, said " We are delighted to unveil the E-Luna Prime, that embodies our commitment to transforming the future of personal mobility in India. Building on the resounding success of our E-Luna series, which has garnered widespread acclaim from thousands of satisfied customers, the E-Luna Prime represents a significant leap forward in our pursuit of innovation and customer-centricity

Our extensive consumer research and mind mapping in personal mobility needs revealed a critical opportunity to harness advanced EV technology and attributes for creating India's most affordable yet aspirational mobility solution for the fastest growing commuter motorcycle segment. The E-Luna Prime, with its industry-leading features along with the winning proposition of ₹2,500 monthly ownership cost, exemplifies our commitment to address the evolving and unmet customer needs by leveraging cutting-edge electric vehicle innovations. This represents our vision for the future of Indian mobility—where advanced technology meets practical affordability, ensuring that sustainable transportation becomes accessible to every Indian family seeking reliable, cost-effective personal mobility."