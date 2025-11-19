KISNA DIAMOND MARATHON – 10th EDITION GOES NATIONAL

Hari Krishna Group, one of India’s most respected and socially committed diamond companies, proudly announces the 10th Edition of the Kisna Diamond Marathon – Run for Swachh Bharat, taking place on 28th December 2025. For the first time ever, the marathon is being hosted simultaneously across 100 cities in India, led through the Kisna Diamond Jewellery showroom network, making it one of the largest synchronized social fitness movements in the country. Over the past 9 years, the Kisna Diamond Marathon has inspired more than 36,000 participants to run for a cleaner and healthier India. The initiative is an ongoing charitable movement where 100% of the participation fees are contributed towards sanitation, cleanliness, and community hygiene improvement projects under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Event Highlights ::

Date: 28th December 2025

Locations: 100 Cities Across India

Participant Entitlements:

Official Marathon T-Shirt

Cap & Bib Number

oFinisher Medal

Goodie Bag

Refreshments at Venue

In Mumbai, the flagship event will be held at: Bharat Diamond Bourse, BKC, Mumbai. Message from the Leadership Shri Ghanshyam Dholakia, Founder & Managing Director, Kisna Diamond & Jewellery, shares:

“The Kisna Diamond Marathon is not just a run — it is a movement of consciousness. For the last nine years, thousands have joined hands with us to support Swachh Bharat and inspire cleaner communities. This 10th Edition marks a historic milestone as we unite 100 cities across the nation on one day, strengthening our collective responsibility toward health, humanity, and our Motherland. Together, we will create an India that shines — clean in spirit, clean in environment, and clean in purpose.”