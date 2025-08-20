KLH Bachupally Student Wins Gold and Silver Medals at the Asia Roller Skating Championship

KLH Bachupally proudly celebrates the achievement of its B. Tech. student, Padiga Tejesh, who brought glory to India at the 20th Asia Roller Skating Championship, held in Jecheon, South Korea recently.

Demonstrating exceptional talent and perseverance, Tejas secured one Gold Medal in Show Group Event and Two Silver Medals in Pair Skating & Quartet Skating. His performance reflects his commitment, hard work, and the strong support he received from his coaches, teammates, family, and institution.

Speaking on this accomplishment, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed University, said, “Every milestone accomplished by our students reaffirms our belief that education is about nurturing talent in all its forms. Their success is not just personal—it inspires peers and strengthens our collective pursuit of excellence.”

Students of KLH Bachupally campus continue to shine in the sports arena. Recently, CSE student, Kheerthi Ganta made headlines at the Kerala Premier Chess League, scheduled to be held from September 6–7, 2025. In the highly competitive auction segment of the tournament, she was successfully bid for by the Alappuzha Team at ₹38,000, making her the second-highest auctioned player of the league.

Dr. L. Koteswara Rao, Principal, along with the faculty members and the Department of Physical Education, congratulated Padiga Tejesh for his remarkable achievement in roller skating. They commended his ability to balance academics with athletics, describing his accomplishment as a proud milestone for the entire KLH community and an enduring source of inspiration for fellow students.