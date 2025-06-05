KLH Global Business School Invites Applications for International Doctoral Colloquium 1.0

KLH Global Business School (KLH GBS), Hyderabad, invites applications for the inaugural edition of the International Doctoral Colloquium, scheduled to be held on 08–09 August 2025. This premier academic gathering is designed to serve as a dynamic platform for emerging scholars to present, discuss, and refine the research in diverse fields including management, technology, innovation, and social sciences.

A flagship initiative of the Centre for Excellence in Research and Development, the colloquium was officially launched following the release and inauguration of its brochure. Themed “Doctoral Dialogues for Resilient, Responsible, and Responsive Research in the AI Era,” the event aims to promote a robust, interdisciplinary research culture with global relevance.

Speaking at the launch, Er. Koneru Lakshman Havish, Vice President of KL Deemed-to-be University, highlighted the importance of cultivating a thriving research ecosystem. “In today's rapidly evolving academic landscape, research must go beyond disciplinary boundaries to remain impactful. This colloquium is envisioned as a confluence of knowledge, where young researchers, academicians, and industry experts can collaborate, critique, and co-create ideas that shape the future,” he stated.

The colloquium is particularly designed to benefit early-stage researchers by offering expert feedback, opportunities for peer engagement, and exposure to international academic standards. It will feature keynote sessions by scholars, interactive discussions with journal editors and research mentors, publication opportunities, and also awards for best research papers.

Submissions are invited from a wide range of disciplines including Management, Business, Commerce, Technology, Innovation, Social Sciences, and Humanities. The abstract submission deadline is 14th June 2025, with selected candidates to be notified by 30th June 2025. The final paper submission is due by 15th July 2025, and the last date for registration is 20th July 2025.

Top research papers will be recognized with cash prizes and certificates, while all participants will receive certificates of participation. The event is being spearheaded by a distinguished committee, with Dr. Anand Bethapudi serving as Chairperson, Dr. Vijaykumar Kaluvala as Convener, and support from a team of co-conveners, faculty members and staff.

KLH GBS, Hyderabad, is known for its forward-looking academic approach, offering cutting-edge programs in management, digital technologies, and analytics. With the launch of the International Doctoral Colloquium, the institution takes a step forward in establishing itself as a global center of research excellence.