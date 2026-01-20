Škoda Auto unveils the new Kushaq in India

Škoda Auto India has introduced the new Kushaq, redefining value, safety, dynamics and furthering its strategy of democratising European technology. The Kushaq is the brand’s first car under the India 2.0 strategy and has driven the company’s growth surge in India. With segment-first technologies like an all-new eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, Rear Seat Massage function, and numerous all-new features and standard equipment, the new Kushaq follows Škoda Auto India’s strategy of making European engineering more accessible on Indian roads.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, said, “The updated Kushaq reinforces the importance of India as the springboard for Škoda Auto’s strategy to grow our international markets. The Kushaq has rapidly established itself with customers in India and as an export to ASEAN and the Middle East. Now we are setting the next benchmark for the model’s overall value proposition. This update incorporates Modern Solid design elements as well as a broad range of advances from the infotainment and driver assistance features, offering even greater comfort and safety. Together with the Kodiaq and the Kylaq, Škoda Auto offers an SUV fleet on the Indian market that caters to significant segments and price points. Taking the Kushaq to the next level creates the opportunity for additional demand and further growth in our most important market outside Europe.”

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “At Škoda, our mission is to democratise European technology and make it more accessible to customers across India. Today, boundary lines between cities and regions are blurring, and aspirations are merging. We are meeting these aspirations by launching products that cater to these evolving customer preferences. With the premiere of the new Kushaq today, we further build our legacy of having a class-leading range of ‘real automatics’ across our portfolio, offering an SUV that comes with the most important safety, comfort, design and convenience features as standard, led by our proven European engineering. We are constantly listening to our customers, and the new Kushaq is another step in keeping our portfolio modern and relevant for our growing Škoda family.”

Easy to Love. Made in India, for India

Debuting in 2021, the Kushaq, a name derived from the Sanskrit word for Emperor, was Škoda Auto’s first-ever product in the Indian market under the India 2.0 strategy. It was the first car on the MQB-A0-IN platform that was developed by teams in India and the Czech Republic with an eye on accessible ownership and maintenance costs. The new Kushaq continues the legacy with multiple new segment-first features, while also carrying forward all the practical features from its predecessor, such as electric front seats with ventilation, cruise control, rear-view camera with sensors, wireless charging, among others. Counting itself among the early Škoda SUVs in the Indian market, the Kushaq today complements the Kodiaq and the Kylaq. With this, Škoda Auto India has a fleet of SUVs that caters to every aspiration and price point.

Easy to flaunt with Modern Solid design cues. Led by the Monte Carlo Badge

The Kushaq now comes with an all-new front grille, housing chrome ribs and an Illuminated Light Band. The front also gets all-new LED headlights, front parking sensors, and LED fog lamps. The rear features new connected taillights with sequential turn indicators. A standout visual cue at the rear is the Illuminated ‘Škoda’ lettering bridging the connected taillights. The sides of the Kushaq have solid, clean lines with cladding around the wheel arches and sills. Alloy wheels are standard across all variants, lending the car a sporty profile and a dynamic on-road stance. The Kushaq’s SUV character is retained in this update, and the Modern Solid cues ensure its style endures through time, making it a butch, yet appealing machine on the road or off it. The SUV will now be available in three all-new colours – Shimla Green, Steel Grey, and Cherry Red, along with existing options of Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, and Deep Black. In a first, the Monte Carlo badge will be offered right from the start of sales, in keeping with the growing demand for this variant, upping the style quotient.

Easy to drive with a range of real automatics

Retaining its incredible driving characteristics and 188 mm of max ground clearance, the new Kushaq maintains its high-speed manners with the ability to take the beaten track. It is equipped with a segment-first all-new eight-speed torque converter automatic. This transmission is mated to the efficient, powerful and proven 1.0 TSI engine putting out 85kW and 178Nm of torque. This engine can also be had with a six-speed manual. Those keener on performance can opt for the 1.5 TSI engine with 110kW and 250Nm of torque. This four-cylinder turbo with Active Cylinder Technology is mated exclusively to the quick-shifting seven-speed DSG transmission. In the new Kushaq, the 1.5 TSI also gets disc brakes on all wheels. With this, Škoda Auto India continues its strategy of providing real automatics with the introduction of the path-breaking eight-speed torque converter and the proven 7-speed DSG.

Easy on the Experience

Throwing light on the interiors of the new Kushaq is an all-new Panoramic Sunroof stretching across the vehicle, and dual-colour ambient lighting. The new Kushaq carries forward six-way electric seats with ventilation for the driver and front passenger, along with a Škoda sound system featuring six speakers and a subwoofer for an immersive in-cabin experience. It offers a generous boot space of 491 litres, expandable to 1,405 litres, enhancing everyday practicality. Climatronic Auto AC is now standard, as are an electric sunroof, auto-dimming IRVMs, rain-sensing wipers, a rear wiper, rear defoggers, and over 25 safety features.

The experience continues for the driver with a 10.25-inch (26.03 cm) Digital Cockpit in the higher variants. Mid variants of the new Kushaq get an 8-inch (20.32 cm) Digital Cockpit, enabling enhanced driving information.

AI Companion powered by Google

The new Kushaq also comes with a 10.1-inch (25.6 cm) infotainment screen, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, modernised by a next-generation infotainment system, delivering a transformative in-car digital experience powered by state-of-the-art technology for Indian consumers. Built on advanced digital architecture, the new system enhances performance, connectivity, and intuitive customer interaction, delivering a seamless and engaging in-cabin experience tailored to modern Indian driving needs.

At its core is an advanced Voice Assistant, powered by Google Automotive AI Agent. This AI agent brings Gemini into the vehicle to create a next-generation, context-aware voice assistance for our customers, bringing real-time information such as news and trends directly into the vehicle, while also enabling hands-free operation to manage music, calls, climate control and more. Developed with a deep understanding of local needs, the infotainment system recognises Indian English accents, ensuring inclusive and intuitive voice interactions. With this, the brand combines global technology with local relevance and sets new benchmarks for smarter driving in India.

Easy to Trust

The new Kushaq continues with safety as a priority, ensuring every customer is assured of its five-star Global NCAP standards. It has over 25 active and passive safety features as standard across variants, including six airbags, and over 40 safety features in higher variants. Škoda Auto India has also ensured all-weather visibility and safety by providing key features like rear wiper, rear defoggers, automatic rain-sensing wipers, and auto-dimming IRVM as standard across variants in the new Kushaq. With this, Škoda Auto India has engineered active safety, passive safety and preventive safety by ensuring the driver enjoys optimum vision and minimal visual stress across all conditions and weather.

Easy to Own: Škoda Super Care package

The new Kushaq continues with Škoda Auto India’s ethos of providing a seamless ownership experience. It now comes with the Škoda Super Care package: best-in-class standard 4-year or 100,000-kilometre warranty, along with 4 years of Roadside Assistance, offering long-term peace of mind. In addition, customers benefit from four free labour services for up to two years or 30,000 kilometres. The warranty can be extended by another two years, taking total coverage up to six years. This is further complemented by a six-year corrosion warranty and a three-year paint warranty.

Easy to Flaunt: Interprets Škoda’s Modern Solid design philosophy while carrying forward the brand’s distinctive European design legacy; Monte Carlo badge available from launch

Easy to Drive: Offers a range of real automatics, with turbocharged engines across all variants

Segment-first transmission: Introduces an all-new eight-speed torque converter automatic paired with the powerful yet efficient 1.0 TSI, alongside a six-speed manual and the proven seven-speed DSG automatic with the 1.5 TSI

Easy on the Experience: Elevates comfort with feature-rich offerings, including segment-first Rear Seat massage function and a Panoramic Sunroof, introduced on the Kushaq for the first time

Host of features standard from base variant: Alloy wheels, electric sunroof, Climatronic Auto AC, rain-sensing wipers, rear wiper and defogger, auto-dimming IRVM, LED headlamps and taillamps, among others

Easy to Trust: Carries forward a 5-star Global NCAP rating; Equipped with six airbags and over 25 active and passive safety features as standard, extending up to 40 features on the top-end variant

Easy to own: Led by the new Škoda Super Care package that includes best-in-class standard 4-year warranty & roadside assistance, and 4 labour-free services

Pre-bookings & Deliveries: Open for the new Kushaq on Škoda Auto India’s official website at ₹ 15,000; deliveries will commence by the end of March 2026