Kotak General Insurance Partners with PhonePe to offer Motor Insurance

Betting big on the digital distribution and direct-to-customer space, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) today announced that it has partnered with PhonePe Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd (PhonePe), India's leading digital payments platform to offer motor insurance to 380 million customers on the PhonePe platform.

Through PhonePe, Kotak General Insurance will provide quick and seamless car and two-wheeler insurance policies to its customers.

Suresh Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak General Insurance said, "This tie-up will empower PhonePe customers to buy a car and two-wheeler insurance end-to-end online in just a few clicks from the comfort of their smartphones. At Kotak General Insurance it has been our endeavour to provide simple and easy-to-understand products for customers and the partnership with PhonePe will help us to connect and engage with customers who are digital natives, seeking convenience."

Prannay Batra, Head of General Insurance, PhonePe said, "We are excited to partner with Kotak General Insurance and provide our customers with yet another great option to choose from while buying car and two-wheeler insurance on the PhonePe platform. Our mission is to help bridge the distribution gap and help drive higher insurance penetration in the country by providing simple, intuitive and value-added insurance products to customers. This partnership furthers that mission by enabling greater customer choice and flexibility to choose the insurance product that best suits their needs."

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) is a 100% subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. Kotak General Insurance was established to service the growing non-life insurance segment in India. The company aims to cater to a wide range of customer segments & geographies offering an array of non-life insurance products like Motor, Health, Home, etc.