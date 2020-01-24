Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

KTR invited to WEF's IGWEL

KTR invited to WEF
Highlights

The organisers of the World Economic Forum (WF) invited Telangana’s IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), to an exclusive ‘Gathering of World Economic...

Hyderabad: The organisers of the World Economic Forum (WF) invited Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), to an exclusive 'Gathering of World Economic Leaders' (IGWEL): Keeping Pace – Technology Governance at a Crossroads' in Davos.

KTR was the only state-level (provincial) Minister to be invited to this gathering. At the WEF, KTR was invited to the hyper exclusive Davos-within-Davos known as IGWEL meetings. IGWEL is a gathering which brings the world leaders onto a single platform and encourages them to talk more freely.

The organisers of the WEF invited world leaders including the Prime Ministers of various countries and National Ministers from various states and provinces. The list of Prime Ministers who attended the gathering includes Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, and Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, Estonia.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>




Top