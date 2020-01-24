KTR invited to WEF's IGWEL

Hyderabad: The organisers of the World Economic Forum (WF) invited Telangana's IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), to an exclusive 'Gathering of World Economic Leaders' (IGWEL): Keeping Pace – Technology Governance at a Crossroads' in Davos.

KTR was the only state-level (provincial) Minister to be invited to this gathering. At the WEF, KTR was invited to the hyper exclusive Davos-within-Davos known as IGWEL meetings. IGWEL is a gathering which brings the world leaders onto a single platform and encourages them to talk more freely.

The organisers of the WEF invited world leaders including the Prime Ministers of various countries and National Ministers from various states and provinces. The list of Prime Ministers who attended the gathering includes Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister of Serbia, Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, and Jüri Ratas, Prime Minister of Estonia, Estonia.