Latent View Analytics Limited IPO: Opens tomorrow; key details that investors must know before investing

Latent View Analytics Limited, a data analytics company, will launch its initial public offering on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 190-197 per share for its Rs 600 crore initial share sale. The issue will come to a close on November 12, 2021.



The bid lot size for the retail investors is 76 equity shares and in multiples thereafter, maximum up to 2 lakhs. The company is offering a discount of Rs 19 per equity share for the eligible employees and the maximum subscription amount for eligible employees is Rs 5 lakhs.

Up to 75 per cent of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of up to Rs 474 crore and an Offer for Sale of up to Rs 126 crore.

At present, promoter Venkatraman owns a 69.63 per cent stake in the company, Koteeswaran holds a 7.74 per cent stake and Hariharan has a 9.67 per cent holding in the firm.

Issue Timeline

Bidding Period for the IPO: November 10-12, 2021.

Allotment: November 17, 2021.

Initiation of Refunds: November 18, 2021.

Credit of Shares to Demat Account: November 22, 2021.

IPO Listing: November 23, 2021.

Axis Capital Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Haitong Securities India Private Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers of the issue, while ICICI Bank Limited is the sponsor bank. Link Intime India Private Limited is the registrar for the issue.

The company will use the proceeds of the fresh issue for:

(i) Funding inorganic growth initiatives;

(ii) Funding working capital requirements of LatentView Analytics Corporation, our Material Subsidiary

(iii) Investment in our Subsidiaries to augment their capital base for future growth; and

(iv) General corporate purposes.

LatentView Analytics is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing digital analytics firms. It help companies drive digital transformation by helping them combine digital and traditional data to gain a competitive advantage. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates and optimize investment decisions.

It is a recognized leader in Data and Analytics and a trusted partner to Fortune500 companies. It empowers organizations to serve their customers better by helping them move up the analytics maturity curve through actionable insights that lead to data-driven decisions. Its expertise includes digital solution accelerators, big data capabilities, social media predictive analytics and analytics tools.