Legacy brand BISSELL® marks its entry into the Indian market with the launch of cutting-edge wet cleaning solutions

BISSELL®, a global leader in floorcare appliances, and the most trusted name in wet cleaning solutions is proud to announce its entry into the Indian market. Backed by a legacy of 148 years of innovation and a commitment to delivering superior cleaning solutions, BISSELL® aims to revolutionize household cleaning in India with its advanced range of vacuum cleaners.

The brand has entered a strategic partnership with CAVITAK, a leading distributor in the country. This collaboration combines BISSELL®’s global expertise with CAVITAK's local market knowledge, ensuring comprehensive distribution, support and services for Indian customers. BISSELL® is now launched in India and available exclusively on Amazon.in and coming soon on Flipkart, followed by an expansion across popular electronics retail outlets, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

The company’s debut in India is marked by the launch of its two inventions-

Portable Wet & Dry Deep Vacuum Cleaner, designed for cleaning curry stains from sofa, carpets, mattresses, cleans curtains, car interiors, refreshes garments and more.

CrossWave® Upright 3-in-1 Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, BISSELL®’s revolutionary multi-surface vacuum cleaner that washes, vacuums, and dries at the same time on hard floors and carpets, with a push of button.

Commenting on the development, Max Bissell, President Global Markets, BISSELL® Homecare Inc. said, "We are delighted to introduce BISSELL® to this dynamic market, bringing innovative cleaning solutions tailored to the unique needs of Indian households. Our wet cleaning products seamlessly blend traditional cleaning values with modern convenience and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation and exceptional cleaning solutions aligns with India's aspirations for a cleaner, healthier lifestyle. With our new range of products in India, we are confident of providing exceptional cleaning solutions that align perfectly with the needs and aspirations of Indian consumers.”

Both of these innovative products offer high performance and value for Indian consumers. BISSELL®’s products are also renowned for its pet-friendly cleaning solutions, and the range of products come with specific design to help pet owners keep their homes clean and free from pet hair, dander, and odors.

The versatile Portable Wet & Dry Deep Vacuum Cleaners are designed to tackle a wide range of cleaning tasks, perfectly suited for Indian homes. With its powerful suction and specialized attachments, it effortlessly removes curry stains, dirt, dust, and allergens from carpets, upholstery, and other surfaces. Its compact and lightweight design makes it easy to maneuver around your home, even in tight spaces.

The revolutionary CrossWave® combines the power of dry cleaning and the effectiveness of wet cleaning, making it ideal for Indian homes with a variety of flooring types. Equipped with dual-action brushes and a unique cleaning solution, this multi surface 3-in-1 vacuum cleaners effortlessly removes both dry dirt and wet stains from hard floors, leaving them sparkling and hygienic. Its innovative design ensures a deep and thorough clean, even on stubborn stains and spills.

India presents a significant growth opportunity for BISSELL®, thanks to the rapid growth in purchasing power and increased focus on home hygiene. The Indian market’s preference for wet cleaning solutions aligns perfectly with BISSELL®’s expertise in this category, allowing the company to deliver versatile and efficient cleaning solutions that meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers.