LG Electronics celebrates festive spirit with "India ka celebration" campaign winners in Hyderabad

LG Electronics, one of India’s leading consumer durable brands, is delighted to announce Mr. Mahender Kumar, a resident of Kompally, - Interior designer, & Mr. Murali Nalla, a resident of ECIL – Businessman from Hyderabad, are the winners of its ongoing "India ka Celebration" campaign. won LG Dream Home Package after purchasing LG products from Bajaj Electronics & Reliance Digital.

The "India ka Celebration" campaign has been designed to bring joy and excitement to customers during the festive season, featuring an array of prizes totalling ₹51 Crore. Among the many attractive rewards, customers stand a chance to win an LG Dream Home Package every day, which includes a premium collection of LG consumer durables such as a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, OLED TV, Front Load Washing Machine, Microwave Oven, Water Purifier, and Air Conditioner.

Congratulating the winners, K. Shashi Kiran Rao RBH-TELANGANA at LG Electronics India, said, “Our 'India ka Celebration' campaign is all about spreading happiness and making the festive season even more memorable for our customers. LG's brand philosophy, 'Life’s Good,' reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life through innovative products. Heartfelt congratulations to Mahender Kumar & Murali Nalla, on winning the prize money of ₹5,00,000. This truly is a 'Life’s Good' moment for Mahender, Murali and their families.”

Speaking about his win, Mahender Kumar & Murali Nalla, expressed their joy, “We are overjoyed to have won this prize! Purchasing the LG products was a great decision for our family’s health, and now this win makes it even more special. Thank you, LG Electronics, for this wonderful opportunity!”

The "India ka Celebration" campaign continues to roll out daily winners of the Dream Home Package, spreading festive cheer across the country.

Offer Validity and Availability: These exclusive offers will be applicable until 7th November. Customers can visit their nearest store or log into https://www.lg.com/in/ to purchase products and avail themselves of the exciting offers.