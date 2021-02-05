LIC felicitates lockdown heroes

Hyderabad: The era of the global pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill.

But the wheels of Central Railway, Mumbai did not stop. When the whole world was confined to their homes due to corona, the lockdown heroes drove the train and transported the necessary materials from one place to another.

Vipin Anand, MD, Life Insurance Corporation of India at a function held at the heritage building of chhatrapati shivaji maharaj terminus, presented certificates of honour to motormen, technical staff and security officers of central railway, Mumbai in the presence of Vikas Rao, Zonal Manager, LIC, Western Zone and Rajivan Nair, Executive Director, Corporate Communications and Shalabh Goel, DRM, Central Railway.