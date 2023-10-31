LIC Hyd Zone organises Swachhata Freedom Run

Hyderabad: The Zonal Office of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hyderabad, said it organised“Fit India Swachhata Freedom Run 4.0,” with the theme, “Clean India, Healthy India,” on Monday. The Freedom Run was flagged off by L K Shamsunder, Zonal Manager. The run took place from the Zonal Office via Mint Compound, Imax, Lumbini Park and back to the Zonal Office.

About 300 staff from the Zonal Office and Hyderabad Divisional Office carried placards while participating in the Freedom Run. L K Shamsunder, Zonal Manager spoke on the occasion explaining the importance of Fit India and said that this programme was organised to encourage citizens, particularly youngsters to be aware of their health and do regular running and exercise to keep themselves fit and healthy.

This year, Vigilance Awareness Week is being observed from October 30 to November 5, 2023 on the theme, “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”. Shamsunder appealed to all the employees to actively participate in the observance of Vigilance Awareness Week and contribute to the cause of combating corruption and building a better society and corruption-free nation. He further said that the fight against corruption is a long-drawn process and needs concerted efforts on multiple fronts. Sunandan, Zonal Vigilance Officer administered the integrity pledge circulated by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). P Ramesh Babu, R Sateesh Babu, Rajesh Bharadwaj, Uthup Joseph, MMP Srinivas Rao, Rajib Biswas and other senior officials were also present.